Steadview Capital Management LLC Takes $54 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 159,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,002,000. Coupa Software comprises about 7.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $354.15 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.12 and a 200-day moving average of $307.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

