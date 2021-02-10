Steadview Capital Management LLC Invests $76.03 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,028,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 10.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $435.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 551.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.63 and a 200-day moving average of $395.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $86.52 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

