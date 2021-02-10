State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 20,923 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $249,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,760. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

