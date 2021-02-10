State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 157,129 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $116,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

TD traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. 43,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

