State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 131,446 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,446 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $166,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.71. 32,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.46. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.