State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 87,131 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,131 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.23% of Global Payments worth $148,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $203.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,553. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 121.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

