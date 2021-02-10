State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,664 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $284.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.