State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,777 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,897,000 after acquiring an additional 580,640 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after acquiring an additional 501,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $186.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $190.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

