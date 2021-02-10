State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,472 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $44,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

CB stock opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,951 shares of company stock worth $7,370,967 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

