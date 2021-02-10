State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $132.18 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 123,261 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $132,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.