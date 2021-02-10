State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,861 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.