State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Southern were worth $40,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE SO opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.