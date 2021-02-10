State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after buying an additional 293,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

STLD opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

