State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.