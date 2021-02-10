State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Financial Group by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

NYSE AFG opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

