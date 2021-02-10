State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grubhub by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,019 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 6.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,784,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,099,000 after acquiring an additional 115,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,741 shares of company stock worth $1,230,415. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

