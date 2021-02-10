State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Knight Equity lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:KNX opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

