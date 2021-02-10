StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. StarTek posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StarTek by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT opened at $8.78 on Friday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $353.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.27.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

