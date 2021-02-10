Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.00

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 5714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.48.

About Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

