Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 209,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

