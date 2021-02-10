Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Trading 6.6% Higher

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.26. 5,234,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,450,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth $112,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth $2,148,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth $329,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

