Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCBFF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

