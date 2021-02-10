Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCBFF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

