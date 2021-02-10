SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Set at C$31.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) received a C$31.00 price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pi Financial raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SSR Mining to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,524. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.50. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$12.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 5.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total value of C$60,241.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,972 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,986.72.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.