SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY):

2/3/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/2/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

2/1/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/1/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/19/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/18/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/18/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

SSAAY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 10,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

