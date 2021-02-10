SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 220.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NYSE ET opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

