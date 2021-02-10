SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $101.68. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

