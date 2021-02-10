SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 99.5% during the third quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 131,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 65,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 73.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

VIRT stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

