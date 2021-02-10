SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $474.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $193.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

