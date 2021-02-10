SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $82.62.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.