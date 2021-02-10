SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $154,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.13.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $406.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.28. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $411.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

