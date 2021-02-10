SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SRAX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get SRAX alerts:

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SRAX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of SRAX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.