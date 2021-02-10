Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $248.15

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $248.15 and last traded at $247.54, with a volume of 6752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,645 shares of company stock worth $312,049,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 229,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Square by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

