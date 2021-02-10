Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $248.15

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $248.15 and last traded at $247.54, with a volume of 6752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.38.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.
The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 229,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Square by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.
About Square (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.