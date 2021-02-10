SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.91.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock worth $3,921,682 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.