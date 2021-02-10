SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. SPS Commerce also reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

