Spectre.ai Dividend Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.99 or 0.01091732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.10 or 0.05605718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042203 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.