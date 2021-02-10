SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $455.09

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $455.09 and last traded at $454.92, with a volume of 11036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $451.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

