SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.02

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.02 and last traded at $89.97, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 184,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.