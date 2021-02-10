SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $76.19.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

