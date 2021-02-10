SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 53,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.