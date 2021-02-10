SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,601,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,203 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 713.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 398.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,798 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 230,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 367,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 115,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

