S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $332.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,614. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.