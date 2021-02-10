Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $5.25. Sow Good shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 3,051 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

