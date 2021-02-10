Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of SMBC opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $315.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

