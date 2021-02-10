Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Get Solar Capital alerts:

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.68 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 299,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.