Sogeclair (EPA:SOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.29

Sogeclair SA (EPA:SOG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $18.00. Sogeclair shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 820 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.29.

About Sogeclair (EPA:SOG)

Sogeclair SA provides engineering and production services to the aeronautics and space, automobile, rail, defense, and civil industries in France and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Aerospace, Vehicle, and Simulation. The Aerospace division engages in the provision of engineering services in aerostructures, cabins, systems, and manufacturing engineering and tooling services; and design and manufacture of complex structural thermoplastic products, additive layers, metallic subassemblies, and cockpit equipment, as well as cabin furnishings and mechanism.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sogeclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogeclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.