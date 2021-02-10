Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMFKY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $49.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.