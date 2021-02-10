Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (SVKEF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS: SVKEF) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2021 – Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2021 – Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/28/2021 – Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2021 – Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/21/2021 – Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $$11.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

