SIRIN LABS Token Market Capitalization Hits $15.83 Million (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIRIN LABS Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 tokens. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

Buying and Selling SIRIN LABS Token

