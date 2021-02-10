Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Up 15.8%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares were up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 4,321,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,501,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

