Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 8,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

